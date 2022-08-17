Globo journalist fights cancer and exposes hair loss

Journalist is battling fifth cancer

The journalist from TV Globo, Susana Naspolini shared with her fans another stage of her treatment against hip bone cancer, which she has been dealing with since mid-March this year. Through her Instagram, she posted a photo where she appears receiving a chemotherapy session with a cold cap and explained the reasons.

“Chem with a cold cap!!!! My last attempt to preserve the hair that remains!!!! It’s going down sooooooo much!!!!! Let’s wait…. Then I’ll tell you the result! COOL! Be with God, friend!”, she wrote in the caption of her publication.

Susana Naspolini on March 23 revealed to be in the fifth fight against cancer, this time, in the pelvic bone. At the time, she announced that the disease was not regressing with oral treatment, and that she would need to undergo intravenous chemotherapy.

“I’m still kind of sad because I didn’t count on this trick. I wanted to follow my work, but it’s not like we want. I’m making this mandatory stop”, she said at the time.

INTESTINE CANCER

Another famous person who recently appeared on social media to talk about cancer was Simony, who is battling bowel cancer. She appeared on social media in a very positive way and reflected on her health status.

She said recently that she discovered the disease, which made her undergo many intense tests and treatments. She is currently at home and trying to get back to her routine.

Through her profile on Instagram, she shared a photo where she decided to pose in a very natural setting, with a light and light dress, which helped to make her message even more hopeful.

In the caption, Simony talked about the moment of her life and sent advice to fans. “How good it is to walk, see and feel every detail of life, of flowers. Thank you always thank you”, wrote the famous.

Simony’s publication yielded many likes and several comments from both fans and celebrities.

