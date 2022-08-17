Globo lives impasse because of Patrícia Poeta and Manoel, says website

Those who follow social networks know that journalist Patrícia Poeta hits the spot on the most talked about topics on Twitter because of the daily “climate” with Manoel Soares at the Meeting. Sources told the column Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off, that Globo is at an impasse because of the relationship between the two and would be studying cutting Soares out of the morning.

The station, however, understands that removing Manoel from the program may increase the rejection of Patrícia, but leaving him on the morning stage could cause the station’s top management to lose their authority.

vem-ai-2022_patricia-poeta-e-manoel-soares_credito-victor-pollak-(6) Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares at the Meeting Manoel Soares, Fátima Bernardes and Patricia Poeta Manoel Soares, Fátima Bernardes and Patricia PoetaGlobe/Fábio Rocha Advertising from the Metrópoles partner Manoel Soares, Fátima Bernardes and Patrícia Poeta at the Meeting Manoel Soares, Fátima Bernardes and Patrícia Poeta at the MeetingGlobe/Fábio Rocha Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta RED Presenters of the Meeting, from Globo Globe/Play Technical problem hinders Patrícia Poeta at the Meeting Technical problem hinders Patrícia Poeta at the MeetingGlobe/Play Manoel Soares Manoel SoaresPhoto: Globo/Disclosure 0

The sources also tell the columnist that Manoel Soares does not accept the post of co-host of the program and is trying to increase his space in the attraction. The attitudes irritate the directors and, consequently, Patricia Poeta.

This Tuesday (16/8), for example, Poeta returned to the most talked about topics on Twitter after a “look” at the co-host. A video circulating on social media shows the moment when Patrícia passes the ball to Manoel Soares. “Manoel, there are more cases there, right?”, asks Poeta.

What bothered netizens was the “look” that the journalist gave to her colleague, showing her dissatisfaction with, according to the web, having to share the stage with Soares. Look:

Good morning to who? On the air for 2 months, Patrícia Poeta couldn’t hold back for a single day the dissatisfaction of having a fellow presenter and not a solo show. Women?! pic.twitter.com/pU5NaEzqjq — Novas (@temosnovas) August 16, 2022