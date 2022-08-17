Gloria Perez makes a post, and Michelle Bolsonaro comments after controversial photo



Playback/HBO Max/Instagram/Assembly

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/17/2022 09:21

08/17/2022 09:21

After having participated in a lunch with make-up artist Juliana Lacerda, the current wife of Guilherme de Pdua, murderer of actress and dancer Daniella Perez (1970-1992), First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro left a comment by writer Gloria Perez.

Four days after photographing herself with Juliana Lacerda, the wife of the president of the Republic Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) wrote a brief message from the author of TV Globo soap operas.

On Instagram, Michelle put a crying emoji and a heart in a post in which Gloria paid tribute to her deceased daughter, who would have turned 52 if she had not been murdered by Guilherme in 1992. In the post, the novelist mentioned that the documentary Brutal Pacton HBO Max, helped to rescue his identity.

“This year, the documentary Pact Brutal gave you back your identity, took you out of the realm of fiction and rescued the real person, the sweet, affectionate person, in his world of delicacy torn apart by the ambition and envy of a couple of psychopaths. , in a life -mine-, in which every day is yours”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

Check it out below:



Play/Instagram

Polmic meeting in BH

On August 7, the Bolsonaro couple visited the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. The same place that opened its doors to receive Guilherme de Padua, Daniella Perez’s killer, after he left prison, in 1999. The former actor was ordained a pastor five years ago and met his current wife, Juliana Lacerda during the services. After the service, they went to a luncheon for selected guests.

The first lady took pictures with the faithful and, after the image next to the pastor’s wife went viral on social media, she claimed she didn’t know her. “I never exchanged a word with her,” she said. Jair Bolsonaro claimed that he questioned Michelle Bolsonaro about the photo next to Juliana and said that the woman made the click without knowing who was next to her-since she did not identify herself as Padua’s current wife.

Bolsonaro also denied that he and the first lady had lunch with the couple, and stressed that he left the cult and returned to Brasilia, while his wife remained in the Minas Gerais capital, to have lunch with the family of Pastor Márcio Valado.