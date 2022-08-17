“Go figure…”; Daniela Beyruti, daughter of Silvio Santos, mocks hiring Lívia Andrade at Globo

The news caused an immediate reaction in Silvio’s heiress, who currently works at her father’s company.

the hiring of Lívia Andrade by Globo has been giving something to talk about. Last Tuesday (16), the presenter confirmed that she will be part of the “Sunday” presented by Luciano Huck, but the news seems not to have pleased everyone, not even Daniela Beyrutiheiress of Silvio Santos.

In the publication by Leo Dias talking about Lívia being hired by the carioca broadcaster, the daughter of the owner of SBT left her opinion and was surprised by yet another former SBT employee in the competitor: “Jeez… one day Record wanted to be Globo, now Globo wants to be SBT… you’ll understand”, said Daniela.

“Lívia, Pri Alcântara, Maisa, Larissa Manoela and even Eliana is now being probed to appear on plim plim screens… lol SBT, the most beloved TV in Brazil”, then added. The names mentioned by Daniel are artists who started their careers with Silvio’s company and, later, ended up migrating to the competitor.

Lívia Andrade celebrates hiring in a new broadcaster

On her social network, the presenter celebrated the news that she will soon be back on TV: “When will I go back to TV? Now I can answer, back on Sunday, a very special day for me. But now it’s Sunday with Huck, on Globo! Plim Plim Plim”, celebrated the artist.

It is worth noting that Lívia participated in Silvio Santos’ program on Sundays. However, years later she was quoted for the team of band. She was going to be part of the team of a musical program, but the attraction was rejected by the executives of the network and ended up falling.