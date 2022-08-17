Good for health? Radiation from 6G Network may be beneficial for the brain, says study

The study by the State Laboratory of Cognitive Neuroscience and Learning at Beijing Normal University builds on research carried out by the Russian Academy of Sciences in 2009, which tested the effects of terahertz radiation on brain cells, where it was observed that the correct dose can stimulate activity. of the proteins GluA1, GluN1 and SY-38, which are responsible for the development of neurons.

Li Xiaoli, lead scientist of the study published in the journal Acta Physica Sinica, says:

Terahertz waves of certain frequencies and energies could be developed as a new neuromodulation technology to treat or intervene in diseases such as neurodevelopmental disorders.

Among the diseases that can be treated with this technology are Alzheimer’s, autism and Parkinson’s disease, but research says it’s possible to go even further.