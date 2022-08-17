Government releases BRL 35.6 million to consumers registered in THIS program

Namely, the Nota Fiscal Paulista is a system of the State of São Paulo that generates credits to consumers who, at the time of issuing the invoice, choose to enter the CPF. In this way, the program prevents companies from evading taxes. For the consumer, in addition to credits, Nota Fiscal (NFs) generate tickets that are being drawn every month.

According to the Department of Finance, the program raffles a total of 600 tickets per month, between Individuals and Condominiums. Every month, for example, a person wins R$ 1 million with the winning invoice drawing. Other tickets are raffled every month with the value of R$ 1 thousand.

The system, created in 2017, is still in effect and consumers can request the inclusion of the CPF in the invoices they issue in purchases. For this, it is necessary to have a registration in the system through the CPF, e-mail and password. In this sense, to do so, go to: https://bityli.com/bEIVPh. On the page you can also find more information about the program.

Government releases BRL 35.6 million to consumers

For the credit released until August last year, consumers registered in the Nota Fiscal Paulista had until 23:59 this Monday (15) to redeem it. Furthermore, according to the State Department of Finance and Planning, there were about R$ 8 million referring to more than 9.3 million consumers.

It is important to remember that the amounts made available until August 2021 and which were not used by consumers were cancelled; and, in that case, they will return to the State Government. Finally, to transfer funds to a checking or savings account, simply use the official Nota Fiscal Paulista app by tablet or smartphone (Android or iOS), enter the CPF/CNPJ and registered password and request the option of interest. It is also possible to place an order on a website. In the 2 options, the amounts will fall into the indicated account within 20 days. Access at: https://bityli.com/aMtHlaF.

