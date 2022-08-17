Grmio will return as a striker for a game with Cruzeiro in Serie B

photo: Publicity/Grmio Ferreirinha lives expectation to be related against Cruzeiro

Grmio will have an important reinforcement in the attack for the direct confrontation against Cruzeiro, this Sunday (21/8), at 4 pm, at Arena, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Having recovered from a muscle problem, Ferreirinha will be at the disposal of coach Roger Machado.

The striker missed Tricolor in the last two games, against Ponte Preta and CRB, due to muscle discomfort in the left thigh felt in the 0-0 draw with Chapecoense, at Arena Cond, in Chapec, on July 26, for the 22nd round. At the time, he had to be substituted in the first half.

Ferreirinha’s return to Grmio’s training was confirmed by the vice director of football Dnis Abraho after the 2-0 loss to CRB at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, in the last round of Serie B.

“Ferreira comes back on Sunday, but I don’t know how long he will be able to play, a player who has effectiveness, a great player potential and we are prepared to face adversity”, he highlighted.

Therefore, the return of the attacker to the starting lineup is not guaranteed. Roger Machado is likely to use the player in the second half. With that, Guilherme, Biel and Diego Souza should form the offensive trio against Cruzeiro.

embezzlement

Grmio will not be able to count on the defense duo considered the starter. Pedro Geromel received the third yellow card against CRB and had to be suspended against Raposa. Kannemann, on the other hand, is still being handed over to the medical department for a muscle injury in his left calf and he is not fit to play.

Considering the replacement of the defense, Grêmio’s technical committee must use the only player from the origin of the available position in the squad. It is about Nat, formed in the base categories of the gacho club. The 21-year-old should team up with Bruno Alves in defence.

Grmio is third in the Segunda División, with 43 points – ten less than Cruzeiro, the absolute leader of the national competition.