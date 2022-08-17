Guedes says that the nursing floor is an “unsustainable distortion”

posted on 8/16/2022 7:22 PM / updated on 8/16/2022 11:52 PM



(credit: SindNurse-DF/ASCOM)

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, classified Law No. fair (16/8). Just yesterday, STF Minister Luís Roberto Barroso gave the Presidency of the Republic, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate a period of five days to express their views on the matter in the context of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) filed by the National Confederation of Saúde (CNSaúde) to try to overturn the new legislation.

Although the meeting was held behind closed doors at the Supreme Court, with representatives from the federal government, states and municipalities to deal with the Tax on Circulation of Goods (ICMS), the information was confirmed by the ministry’s advisory. Sources interviewed by the report said that Guedes said that “distortions” recently approved by Congress make the fulfillment, from a fiscal point of view, of municipal goals “perhaps unsustainable”.

Lawsuit

Sanctioned two weeks ago by President Jair Bolsonaro, the new legislation is criticized due to the budgetary impact and the absence of an indication of the source of funds to cover the expense of human resources.

Last Wednesday (10), sector entities filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) in the STF to suspend the new legislation. The action is based on a survey carried out by CNSaúde with 85 private hospitals in five regions of the country, which points to an increase in costs in the order of 88.4% with the application of the new values ​​corresponding to the nursing floor.

A technical note released by the Millennium Institute points out that, in the public service, the nurses’ floor can scrap the system by reducing contractions and compromising service to the population. “The threats of dismissal of nurses due to the new legislation should first affect the private health network, but in the future they may lead to the scrapping of the SUS”, they evaluate.

For the institute, establishing a minimum value above that practiced in the market generates a reduction in the demand for professionals and an increase in unemployment among the category. “No one can force families to continue paying for their health plans, which are now more expensive, and hospitals to maintain the current number of beds, or even to remain open”, states the note.

In the public service, the institute assesses that the damage should be more noticeable in the quality of service. “The effect of the floor on unemployment is limited, especially in the short term, but it turns into a negative effect on the public budget and, consequently, on public services”, explains the institute, which also points out that, due to the risks tax authorities, municipalities will be obliged not to hire new professionals.

old demand

The text was approved by the National Congress in July and sanctioned on August 4 in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The institution of the salary level was a historic struggle of the category, which represents about 2.6 million workers.