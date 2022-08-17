“Guys see me on the beach and…”; Former Globo actor raises possibility of participating in BBB 23 and Boninho responds

The famous made comments on social networks suggesting his participation and soon the director of the program reposted the publication, which would indicate a confirmation

Registration for Big Brother Brasil 23 started even before the end of this year’s edition, but this is for anonymous people. The celebrity quota is what the public wants to know and speculations about the celebrities who will inhabit Brazilian homes through reality next year are already starting. And some even have fans. While no name is confirmed, the buzz only grows.

And there is an ex-globe actor who, by all indications, is a strong candidate to occupy a vacancy in the “Camarote” group. Actor and presenter Eri Johnson, an easy figure on the network in the 1990s, stirred rumors that he would be in the cast of the program, now that he is no longer part of RedeTV!. It all started this Tuesday (16) after another walk along the beaches of Rio de Janeiro, and even the director of the BBB, Boninho, decided to speak out.

The actor made a post on social media to comment on this beachy moment, since he is no longer working at the São Paulo broadcaster: “Yeah, I couldn’t hold back and I ended up coming. ‘Eri is living in São Paulo and comes to the beach almost every day’. No, people! I came Sunday and today. It’s fine, isn’t it?”he joked in the Stories of his official Instagram account.

Then, the actor made another video to say that he has received messages from followers suggesting that he should participate in the reality: “Guys, see me on the beach and put it here in direct ‘Eri, Boninho could take you to the BBB, right?”he said, who immediately faces the camera and asks himself: “For what?”. In the publication, Eri tagged the show’s director, who ended up reposting the actor’s video. Soon after, the actor made a post in the feed joking about the situation: “It will be?”