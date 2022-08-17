Hailey breaks the silence, talks about Justin Bieber’s illness and ‘opens the game’ about the future with the singer: “It’s changing…”

The model and the artist went through serious health problems in the first months of the year

left photo (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue). photo right (Hailey Bieber's official Instagram.
Recently, Hailey and Justin Bieber became a topic around the world after the couple went through a complicated clinical condition. Earlier this year, the model suffered from a blood clot in her brain, causing her to have stroke-like symptoms.

Almost two months after his wife’s diagnosis, Justin Bieber gave his fans a “scare” announcing that it is canceling its tour for medical reasons. The artist was affected by the Hamsay-Hunt Syndrome, which caused him to have facial paralysis.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Hailey Bieber commented on her husband’s illness: “You don’t find things out and get married, you get married and find things out. I just think life is changing all the time. Day by day, week by week, year by year. I think a perfect example of this is the last six months, we both went through very serious health issues.”.

The model also commented on the possibility of having children with the Canadian: “He’s still the person I want to run back to. I can fly somewhere and do some work, but I can’t wait to be with him. And I feel like it’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.” “At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but he still takes a lot of work to make it work. And so I know that eventually, when the kids come on the scene, it’s going to be another phase to make it work.”commented.

