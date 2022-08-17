Having coffee with Ana Maria Braga is what’s left of Globo’s golden age

In the imagination of those who dream of stardom, some achievements can be considered the height of fame. Among them, the only one that still survives from the golden age of Globo is having a delicious breakfast with Ana Maria Braga at “Mais Você”.

The station is going through significant changes in entertainment and new traditions have not yet had time to be built, and may never surpass what we have already experienced with television.

Sitting on the couch of the late Jô Soares, who died recently at the age of 84, was once considered the right path to fame. As well as bursting into tears listening to personal stories in Faustão’s “Confidential Archive” was also a source of pride for many artists. Not to mention even older traditions, such as entering Xuxa Meneghel’s ship.

Currently, only Ana Maria’s full table still ignites the desire not only of aspirants, such as ex-BBBs as soon as they are eliminated from reality, but of prominent artists, such as Paulo Vieira who was there yesterday and also great names, such as Fatima Bernardes and Xuxa.

I already woke up, prayed, watered the plants and barricaded the terreiro now I’m going to have coffee with my friend Ana Maria, like the good lady I am ? PAULO VIEIRA (@PauloVieiraReal) August 16, 2022

It is worth noting that it was at the cafe with the presenter that Tiago Leifert said goodbye when he left Globo after a health problem in the family. Sitting next to Ana Maria, the commander of the network’s main entertainment program, “Big Brother Brasil”, he cried and reminisced about his career.

Ana Maria Braga, in addition to giving credibility to being in charge of “Mais Você” for 23 years, being seen by several generations on TV, owns a spontaneity that guarantees fun in the interview. She appears, most of the time, with the right to small gaffes, quite prepared to talk about different topics and is connected to the questions that the public would like to ask. It’s a recipe for success.

But, like other traditions, not even Ana Maria’s breakfast is safe. After finishing the “Wake up girl!” By changing the schedule of “Mais Você” to later, everything indicates that Globo should continue to move its “Supermorning” to 2023, and the buzz of possible replacements has already emerged behind the scenes.

This column of splash leaves two questions: is Globo not moving too fast on a story that worked? And what will be the new traditions? You can’t imagine anything related to “Pipoca da Ivete” or the new “Meeting with Patrícia Poeta”. We just have to wait.