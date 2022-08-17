Health: Infectologist asks for caution when performing test for Covid-19







People who have a cough, fever, sore throat or excessive tiredness should perform the Covid-19 self-test between the 4th and 5th day of symptoms. The guidance is from the technical advisor of the Department of Health Surveillance of the Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), of the Municipal Health Department, infectious disease doctor Charbell Kury.

"With the Ômicron variant, today we have a shorter epidemiological window between what was used in the Delta, Alpha and Gamma variants. After the infection, symptoms appear within two or three days and those who are doing the self-test can sometimes have a negative result. A study carried out by the scientific journal JAMA showed that the more doses of vaccine you take, the lower the logarithm of the virus in the nasopharynx, especially when it comes to Omicron. This lower concentration makes the test negative in the first few days. Hence the conclusion that it should be done a little later, close to 96 hours of symptoms", explained Charbell.

He said that previously, with one day of symptoms, the person tested positive, having taken two doses of vaccine. "The authors of the study measured the viral load at various times after the illness and came to the conclusion that the most vaccinated, that is, those who took the 3rd and 4th doses, have less virus, which makes the antigen negative and the PCR, positive, since the PCR has a greater sensitivity".

Faced with this reality, the doctor asks the population for caution. "Even if the test came back negative, don't go hugging or kissing people. If you have symptoms, wear a mask and stay at home for a few days until you repeat the exam. If you are going to buy a self-test at a pharmacy, wait 4 to 5 days for it to be carried out," he said.

In relation to the subvariants BA1, BA4 and BA5, the last two are in greater evidence, according to Charbell. "They have as their main characteristics the escape of antibodies, reinfection of those who had BA1, higher prevalence in the elderly over 80 years and greater number of hospitalizations and deaths. Therefore, taking the 4th dose is essential to raise protective antibodies", said the doctor, noting that the positivity rate in the country by Ômicron in July reached 18%, a rate similar to that of Campos.

“Between January and June 2020 we had 10 million cases in Brazil and almost 600 million in the same period this year. The numbers have increased, but with less severity and deaths, thanks to vaccines”.