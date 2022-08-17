Health of Acre notifies case of human rabies; patient is in a coma

In a note, the State Health Department of Acre (Sesacre), through the Municipal Health Department of Brasileia, reported this Tuesday (16), the registration of a case of human rabies, in the border city of Cobija, in Bolivia.

According to Sesacre, the patient is in a coma and has no history of dog or cat bites. The infection was diagnosed last Thursday (11).

The head of the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance (Cievs) at Sesacre, Débora dos Santos, points out that, in case of suspected rabies, communication is essential for monitoring and analysis. In the event of a possible infection, the person should go to a health facility as soon as possible for the first care.

“The health professional is the one who evaluates, who is supported by a protocol that will verify if the animal has a history of vaccination and if it is aggressive, among other factors”, he informs.

preventive work

In Brasileia, this Monday (15) began the rabies vaccination campaign for dogs and cats.

What is human anger?

The disease is characterized by neurological symptoms in animals and humans. The virus multiplies at the site of injury, migrates to the nervous system and, from there, to different organs, especially the salivary glands, being eliminated by saliva.

It circulates in domestic environments, in animals such as dogs and cats, also in foxes, bats, horses and cows and is transmitted mainly through bites and scratches or licking of mucous membranes and injured skin.