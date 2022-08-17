“Highly inconvenient…”; After a joke with Marcos Mion, Globo presenter is detonated and web points out alleged gaffe

The presenter, with her relaxation that is peculiar to her, made an irreverent live entrance, but ended up being “cut” by a colleague in the studio.

A joke that had everything to be cool ended up losing its fun after receiving a critical interference that left netizens intrigued. Presenter Marcos Mion, with his peculiar relaxation, made an irreverent live entrance, but ended up being “cut” by a colleague in the studio, earning criticism on the web regarding his posture in minimizing jokes.

It all started when the painting “Criança Esperança”, presented by Mion, made an entry in Jornal Nacional on Monday night (15) and the commander of “Caldeirão” took the opportunity to play with the famous “Good night” by the anchor of the television news, William Bonner, doing a light imitation in a comic way.

“As this will probably be the only time in my life that I will be on Jornal Nacional, I would like to say something to Bonner: ‘Good night’”, said Mion. There was not even time for the audience to laugh at the imitation, as soon the presenter of the special received criticism from a colleague in the same studio as “Criança Esperança”. Immediately, the journalist Maria Beltrão, upon hearing the “Good evening”, tried to express her opinion and evaluate her colleague’s speech with note.

“I found it weak, I found it… Rating 8.5”, she told the presenter, who reacted: “My ‘good night’. You’re destroying it today”, countered Mion, surprised. It didn’t take long and the web pointed out that the journalist commented on gaffes. “Maria Beltrão committed 3 gaffes in just one entry in Jornal Nacional. 1-Delivered some project secret of Paulo Vieira. 2- She gave Marcos Mion’s good night 8.5 and in the end she was going to say another nonsense and they cut her ”, said an internet user. “Marcos Mion and William Bonner starred in one of the best moments on Brazilian TV in 2022”, evaluated another.