Horoscope: see what the stars have in store for all signs this Wednesday, 17

“Work with what you love and you will never have to work again in your life”: this statement, attributed to the Chinese philosopher and thinker Confucius, is one of the most cited today when the subject in question is professional fulfillment. It is justifiable, after all, it translates a fundamental issue for most people, which is the identification with what you do as you earn your living.

This Wednesday, the 17th, the astral leads us to reflect on what we like, also pointing out what may be looking like a pebble in our shoe in this sense. This is because, on the eve of the exact appearance of a beautiful harmony between Venus and Jupiter, the Taurus Full Moon engages a tension with the first of them, which is the ruling planet of pleasure and everything we value in life. It’s time to think: what still needs to improve?

Of course, you don’t always do what you love most deeply. And for that to happen, there are numerous factors. There are those who have chosen a certain profession due to family pressures. And there are also those who need to make quite pragmatic and necessary choices, due to even more fundamental items, such as having to pay the bills on time without having been born with affluent conditions. Finally, life.

An often overlooked factor in this whole discussion, which seems to contrast pleasure with work, is that the vast majority of people have more than one talent. If the reader here stops to think about everything he likes to do and knows he does well, he will see that there is a good list of items. From there, we can see that the long-awaited professional achievement – ​​which, ultimately, also has an influence on personal life – is a matter of directing these multiple talents, which can be exercised in different areas and daily activities.

Doing this reflection is also important so that people do not feel guilty if they are not exercising their dream profession. The crucial thing is to be aware of yourself and your talents. In fact, this is what vocational astrology proposes, an astrological specialty that has been gaining more and more space. The analysis of the vocational astrological chart usually points out two, three – sometimes even four – areas of affinity. And it is from there that the astrologer can advise the individual to choose a profession or a career redirection, at any time in life.

So this Wednesday, remember that the bright planet Venus is passing through the glittering sign of Leo, patron of personal talents. And that you were born to shine! It’s like the famous and controversial English magician Aleister Crowley said: every man and every woman is a star!

Watch: with just over 60% lighting, the Full moon it ascends to the East, around 11:30 pm, moving to the West. The queen of the night will still be relatively high in the sky when it begins to be obscured by sunlight at dawn. Amid Aries constellationthe queen of the night will be next to menkarthe star Alpha gives constellation of Cetusand also at the same length of Zibalthe star zeta gives Eridanus constellation, South. To the north, our natural satellite will be aligned with Almachthe Gamma star of Andromeda constellationand the cihthe star gamma gives Cassiopeia constellation which, being very close to the North Celestial Poleis difficult to see for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

Aries: be objective and beware of dispersion, Aries. It is important to pay attention to what can really give future return.

Bull: Use your intuition to your advantage, Taurus. It’s time to take initiative and look for opportunities for growth, but do it with your feet on the ground.

Twins: work on introspection and seek mental calm, Gemini. It is also important that you try to sleep well. Pay attention to your dreams.

Cancer: You’re quite sociable, but you need to learn to filter the people you put in your life, Cancer. It’s time to focus and pay attention to your surroundings.

Lion: Think long term, Leo. It is also important to try to maintain good relationships with people in authority.

Virgin: be open to new content and learning, Virgo. You also need to be flexible with other people’s opinions.

Lb: Beware of wanting to resolve things suddenly, Libra. Rushing can end up costing you dearly.

Scorpion: try to be fair and avoid hasty, Scorpio judgments. The day calls for a waist game to deal with people.

Sagittarius: try to take the environment around you and everyday life with lightness, Sagittarius. It’s time to make good partnerships and enjoy your day to day.

Capricorn: use your creativity, Capricorn. And that goes for work as well as personal life. Seduction is still on the rise, so enjoy it.

Aquarium: Respect your time, Aquarius. It’s important not to rush and be available for your intimate issues.

Fish: take a friendly word to those who need it, Pisces. If you’re the one who needs advice, ask for it too. Just avoid excessive expectations.