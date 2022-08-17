Do you know how to check your Auxílio Brasil balance in the app? Well, today we’ll show you how to do it. This benefit was implemented with the aim of giving a breath to Brazilians who are part of the poorest part of the population.

And to facilitate these people’s access to more detailed information, the Federal Government launched an application exclusively for the program. So, see below how to check the balance and more details on the subject.

What is Aid Brazil?

Auxílio Brasil is an income transfer program created by the current government that promises to replace the old Bolsa Família. This being created by the previous management in the year 2003.

Like its predecessor, Auxílio Brasil promises to give more dignity to the poorest segment of the Brazilian population. At its launch, it was expected that installments of R$300 would be paid for an indefinite period of time, to all those who fit the program’s prerequisites.

However, no beneficiary received BRL 300, since as soon as it came into force, the amount changed to BRL 400.

A few weeks ago, the government announced a Constitutional Amendment, with the aim of reducing the impacts of the public calamity situation in which the country finds itself. In this way, the value of Auxílio Brasil rose to R$ 600.

Who can receive the benefit?

Another characteristic similar to Bolsa Família is that, in order to receive the aid, the citizen must declare low income. That is, to fit into the extreme poverty range, the family must have a monthly income of R$105 per person.

Families with a monthly income of up to R$210 per capita also meet the prerequisites and thus benefit from the program. However, they receive a smaller amount of aid that reaches R$200.

However, in order to be elected, the family group must have at least one pregnant woman, under 16 years of age or PCD.

In addition, another requirement of the program is that the citizen, as well as all family members, be duly registered in the CADúnico for government social programs. In addition, they must have their registration data updated for at least 2 years.

How to register?

To be part of the beneficiaries who will receive the installments of Auxílio Brasil, it is necessary to gather all the documents of the person in charge. In addition, gather the documents of all members of the family group and go to the CRAS in your city.

After conducting the interview and registration, it is necessary to wait for the data to be crossed. This step is carried out by the Ministry of Citizenship. Then, it is the Ministry itself that decides which families will benefit. In this way, a person responsible for CRAS will come to your house for an interview. It will also verify the veracity of the information provided by you.

Finally, just wait for the release of your benefit, and you can verify it through the Auxílio Brasil app. You can also check other information on the portal.

Brazil Assistance Application

Launched by the Federal Government in partnership with Caixa Econômica, the Auxílio Brasil application serves as an information guide for those who have benefited from the program.

In it, you can view various information about your registration and benefit, in addition to the balance and payment schedule.

To access the application, just download it from your store on your cell phone by searching for Auxílio Brasil. After installation, you will need to register to obtain a login and password. So, register and you will be able to access your official profile and see all the necessary information.

How to check the balance of Auxílio Brasil in the app?

After creating your login and password, just access your profile and open the main menu. From there, just follow a very simple step by step:

Find the “Consult” option;

Open the tab marked “Benefits”;

The next step is to click on the “View Parcels” option.

So, after completing these steps, it will be possible for the citizen to view the amount available for their receipt every month.

It is common to hear reports that the values ​​are outdated at the time of consultation. However, the Ministry of Citizenship always updates the data. That way, you can see the current information.

Anyway, now that you know more about the program and how to check your Auxílio Brasil balance in the app, go to your app store. That way, you have access to all the information about your receipts.