How to find jobs in tech companies in the US and Europe on specialized websites

From his home office in São João Del Rei, Minas Gerais, Luiz Carlos Oliveira has been working as a senior software engineer for an American company since January of this year. After experiences like freelancer and CLThe found in a global marketplace of remote talent the perfect opportunity to facilitate his access to the foreign job market and increase the wage.

The engineer was selected by three companies and was able to choose the one that best suited his profile. “They tried to win me over for the salary, but I chose the one I most identified with”, he says. Even so, Oliveira highlights that the financial side is the main advantage of working in this format. “I receive U$ 7 thousand per month (R$ 35.6 thousand, in the current exchange rate). The companies here can’t pay me that,” he says.

Since the pandemic and the popularization of the home office, the search for a flexible work, in which the professional can decide where, when and how to work has grown a lot, to the point of becoming a prerequisite for professionals to accept a job. In this context, of major transformations in the corporate world, marketplaces emerge as a response to the growing desire for autonomy and also to the market demand for specialists in technology.

Professionals can register for free on these platforms and, when selected for a particular project or company, sign a contract with the talent network. That is, the employment relationship that the professional has is with the marketplace. Therefore, to be part of the talent pool of the platforms, it is necessary to go through a selection process that evaluates technical skills according to the area of ​​activity and, in some cases, through an analysis of professional profile and socio-emotional skills. Sometimes, the companies contracting the service also do their own tests and interviews with the candidates.

In the case of Oliveira, the selection process involved interviews and tests to analyze technical skills. The artificial intelligence system of Andelathe marketplace to which he joined, gathers numerous information about the professional to register in the database and facilitate the process of “matching” with companies that seek these professionals.

Valued at US$ 1.5 billion, the African company is present in 100 countries and arrived in Brazil in August 2021. According to the company’s Marketplace director, Álvaro Oliveira, the Brazilian market is known for having many trained professionals in the area of development and this was a key factor for the organization to come to the country. “Our vacancies are global and the idea is that people from any corner of the world can have access to our opportunities”, he says.

Like Oliveira, all professionals registered and hired by Andela receive their salary in dollars and have a 1-year employment contract. For the engineer, there is greater security during the hiring process, both for the freelancer and for the contractor. Foreign companies, he says, are afraid to hire professionals from other countries and the existence of someone to mediate this relationship facilitates the process. “It is much easier for companies to agree to hire a foreigner when someone else is assuming the risk and responsibility”, says the professional.

Recruitment companies like Robert Half, Michael Page and Randstad also play this role of outsourcing the work. They hire the Brazilian, charge the foreign company and pass it on to the worker, who responds to the leaders abroad.

High performance teams

Another example of a marketplace is bossabox, a qualified network of freelancers from designers to software developers, who work in teams to build digital products for clients. “People want to own their own careers, but they didn’t find that in agencies or service providers”, explains co-founder André Abreu.

To be part of the platform, professionals also go through a selection process. But, once part of the talent pool, they are free to apply for short, medium and long-term projects within an internal panel. “They are professionals who work by project, but who exhibit a level of commitment and delivery above or worthy of a CLT”, he says.

Founded in 2017, the company has more than 25,000 professionals registered on the platform and works on projects according to the stage of product evolution, from market research to development. The appreciation of professionals, according to Abreu, is one of the platform’s differentials.

You prolancersas professional freelancers are known, also receive training and mentoring. “We are always thinking about how we can help this professional, whether by training him in some way or connecting him to some reference in our community.”

To expand the range of professionals, Abreu says that one of the strategies used by the company to attract talent is to encourage diversity culture within the community. In partnership with NGOs and programming schools, BossaBox increasingly accesses professionals from underrepresented groups or who do not have access to this type of platform. “Here we work with internal goals in relation to the allocation of different people in the project teams”, he explains.

On the companies side, the idea is to make the process of searching for professionals increasingly agile, simple and intuitive. After choosing the team that will work on the project, the company monitors the entire development through a dashboard that receives recurring updates.

“I want my client to see my professionals as an extension of their workforce, but without having to worry about management and all the procedures involved in hiring a professional”, highlights Abreu.

In 2021, the Locaweb group also launched a marketplace to connect technology professionals, but with a focus on meeting the demand of small and medium-sized companies. In order to help SMEs to grow digitally, the Internet Professionals project does not charge any type of fee from customers and offers services in four areas of activity: digital marketing, programming, social networks and relationships.

For the director of BossaBox, André Abreu, the pandemic has brought a major change in the perspective of companies and professionals in relation to work. With the market increasingly fierce in relation to technology and the increasing shortage of professionals, new formats are being tested and various stigmas in relation to work have been broken.

“While workers have increasingly sought opportunities to earn more and have extra income, companies have begun to realize that it is possible to have a flexible and remote work model,” says Abreu. In addition, professionals saw the opportunity to provide services to foreign companies that pay in dollars. If, on the one hand, this is good for Brazilian workers, who have the chance to increase their income, on the other hand, it depletes a market that is already lacking in labor.

The projection is that, by 2025, the annual deficit of technology talent will reach 106 thousand professionals, according to the Association of Information and Communication Technology and Digital Technologies Companies (Brasscom). The association’s executive director, Mariana Rolim, sees marketplaces as a new opportunity to connect professionals to companies, but warns of the importance of formalizing these new working relationships.

To work in an American company, for example, Brazilians need to follow the country’s legislation, says Robert Half’s recruitment director, Lucas Nogueira. The restriction, however, has been circumvented with the intermediation of Brazilian companies – an alternative allowed since the new labor law 2017, in the Temer government.