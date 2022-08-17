How to register for Auxílio Brasil?

To register for Auxílio Brasil, you must go to a CRAS to register with CadÚnico, but there is no guarantee of receiving

Auxílio Brasil is a government social program that includes families in extreme poverty. Thus, 17.5 million families are currently served by the program.

However, families that are in poverty can also become beneficiaries of the program, as long as they have pregnant women or people under 21 years old among their members.

In summary, families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly family income per person of up to R$ 105.00. Those considered to be in a situation of poverty, have a monthly family income per person between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.00.

Do I need to register to receive Auxílio Brasil?

In this way, those who were already a beneficiary of Bolsa Família and were eligible, do not have to register, as they were automatically included in Auxílio Brasil, in October 2021. Therefore, only those who are not enrolled in the Cadastro Único or who did not receive the Bolsa Family needs to register to receive the benefit.

Thus, there are three possibilities to receive Auxílio Brasil:

I already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

He is enrolled in CadÚnico, but did not receive the Bolsa Família: he will be placed on the reserve list;

Not on CadÚnico: you have to go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to register, but there is no guarantee that you will receive it.

How to consult the registration of Auxílio Brasil

In short, Caixa Econômica Federal recommends that anyone waiting to be included in Auxílio Brasil consult their benefit through digital channels:

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS);

Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS);

Cashier Service – Telephone 111;

Service of the Ministry of Citizenship – Telephone 121.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – August

The transfer is made according to the beneficiary’s final Social Identification Number (NIS).

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 august 9 two august 10 3 August 11th 4 August 12th 5 August 15th 6 August 16th 7 august 17 8 august 18 9 August 19th 0 August 22 Source: Ministry of Citizenship

