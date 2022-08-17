“I am perplexed if this about Willian is true, revolting”; Behind the scenes of Vítor Pereira’s conversation with Gaviões da Fiel are leaked on the web

Corinthians is going through a troubled moment in season. He was eliminated in the Copa Libertadores da América, distanced himself from the leader Palmeiras in the Brasileirão and has a complicated task tonight (17), against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, at home. As they lost the first match by 2 x 0, they will need to reverse the result if they want to reach the semifinals of the competition.

The subject William it still has a lot of repercussions within Parque São Jorge. This Wednesday (17), journalist Vitor Guedes, from the UOL Sports reported that there was a meeting between Victor Pereira and members of the organized crowd of “Faithful Hawks“. In this conversation that took place last Monday (15), the coach, according to the commentator’s findings, won a vote of confidence. The Portuguese has been under a lot of pressure in the position.

The backstage of this conversation was leaked by an advisor from the organization itself and the communicator put in full all the topics, from players mentioned and everything else. In this report, there is information that no type of injury was found in Willian, but the medallion did not work because he insisted that he was in pain.

This angered Corinthians fans on the web and the repercussion is immense. Many already indicate that the attacker lost once and for all the admiration of all Fiel, even though he was revealed in Parque São Jorge. Check the report (in the view of the organization) passed by counselor with punctuation and original spelling:

“Guys at the board meeting. Just finished at 1:00 in the morning.

Agenda on Corinthians.

Metaleiro, Roni, Fell went to the club. The conversation was some questions with the coach. He claims, that he doesn’t have time to train and hasn’t had a pre-season. He said that he still cannot impose his system of work. For lack of pieces and injured players. Some players, with an advanced age, can’t stand to play games in a row. Team with an advanced age About Willian in some decisive games he claimed to feel pain. The medical department did an MRI and did not accuse anything, to clear up doubts, others outside the club did not accuse anything either, even so the player claimed he was in pain. That’s why he wasn’t selected, by the coach. The coach claimed the constant changes in the games, due to what he should do in the training he has to use the game unfortunately. Due to the schedule of many games, he only trains once a week, nothing else.

He apologized to the director of the hawks, for his speech, said that he is in fact a blown guy. He’s having problems with Fagner, he’s a little out of shape also in the dressing rooms and he’s been charging the player. When he wanted to play his mistake another player was charged by the coach. It was talked about the contract Jô can even give up job abandonment. Luan also which club pays 700 thousand and Santos 100 thousand, losses for the club. Regarding the stands, they are looking for sponsors because it costs a lot of money. I’ll confirm the value. This grandstand will be made in the south and north. Closing the ring, the mobile stands are not viable and are already discarded. Another immediate alternative is to change the chair that measures 45cm because it is the world cup standard. For 40 cm it would increase the capacity of 2 thousand people. In the east. In the south, eliminating the chairs increases around 5 thousand. Corps and firefighters are also releasing authorization for the north. About the fan member it seems that another one will be made, this one will be eliminated. Starting everything from scratch. The board demanded race and commitment, even if you lose a game, you have to play with race. It looks like Corinthians won’t buy more players for this year.”