‘I just want peace’, says model married to 8 women whose house was spray-painted

According to Arthur, he and his wives moved to the city where he was born and were happy for the new phase of the Devil’s Family (sic). I’m not welcome. Go away!! (photo: Reproduo/Instagram @arthurourso) Model and influencer Arthur O Urso, known on Instagram and Only Fans for showing his routine and that of his eight wives, shared that their new home, in João Pessoa (PB), was spray-painted. On the wall of the house, they wrote: “Family of the Devil (sic). They are not welcome. Go away!!”. According to Arthur’s post, a few weeks ago he and his wives moved to the city where he was born and were happy for the new phase of the family. However, the influencer was surprised by the pichao.

He says he will take the appropriate measures and find out who is responsible for the vandalism. “I’m not doing anything wrong building a home for me and my wives. We just want to live in peace! We consider every form of love fair,” he wrote on Instagram.

Arthur became famous after the news of his marriage to eight women made international headlines. He had recently expressed a desire for a ninth wife.

A supporter of polyamory, he married his wives in 2021 in a church in São Paulo in a joint ceremony. The companions are between 20 and 28 years old.