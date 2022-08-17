‘I never imagined this in my life’, says João Gomes during concert rehearsal at Marco Zero do Recife | Pernambuco

Singer João Gomes arrived in Recife, on Tuesday night (16), for the recording show of the DVD “Acredite”, at Marco Zero in the city. The event is open to the public and starts at 5pm this Wednesday (17). During the night, he did a rehearsal at the place and some passionate fans took the opportunity to tie the idol, one of the biggest names in the piseiro (see video above) .

“What a beautiful thing, morally, I never imagined this in my life. There are a lot of people who have been here for days trying to make this happen. When I got here, I didn’t imagine it was as beautiful as I’m seeing it now. So, that’s it. You have to thank God”, said the singer, during the rehearsal.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The phenomenon João Gomes is from Pernambuco, born in Serrita, in the Sertão, and raised in Petrolina, also in the Sertão. At the age of 20 and with more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, he conquered audiences throughout Brazil.

For the recording, the singer receives guests such as Raimundo Fagner, Vanessa da Mata and rapper L7nnon.

Fans follow rehearsal at dawn and spend the night at Marco Zero

Check out traffic blocks set up for the show

1 of 2 João Gomes takes a selfie with fans in rehearsal for a show at Marco Zero do Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo João Gomes takes a selfie with fans in rehearsal for a show at Marco Zero do Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

With one year of career, he landed the song “Eu Tem a Senha” in the soap opera Pantanal, from TV Globo. The song is the theme of Zé Leôncio, a character played by Renato Goes, also from Pernambuco, in the first phase of the telenovela, and by Marcos Palmeira, in the second.

The singer decided to return to his home state to record the first DVD of his career. The name, “Believe”, is a reference to the artist’s dreams come true. He started singing in the corridors of the Federal Institute of the Rural Area of ​​Petrolina, where he was taking a technical course in agriculture. Gradually, what was a joke between colleagues grew.

The rehearsal took place around 3:00 am. Even though it was dawn, there were already fans camping in the place to guarantee a good place to watch the show.

“Thank God for being here. Three o’clock in the morning, almost, and these people are here watching us rehearse for the show. I’m waiting for you at Marco Zero. Who can come, bring the family, that’s a blessing. Thank the police who is doing the security, the Fire Department team too”, he said.

2 of 2 João Gomes during rehearsal for a show at Marco Zero do Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo João Gomes during rehearsal for a show at Marco Zero do Recife — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo