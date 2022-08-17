‘I thought it was a prank’, says Ctia Fonseca about the invitation to replace Ana Maria Braga



08/17/2022

The All Programs Programthis Tuesday (16) received Ctia Fonsecapresenter of best of the afternoonin Band, to remember important facts of his career in Brazilian television, in which he presented variety programs in several stations, such as Record TV, TV Gazeta and the extinct Manchete.

Ctia told about the invitation to replace Ana Maria Braga and assume the Note and Noteshown in the 90s and 2000s on Record TV afternoons.

‘I got the call and thought it was a prank call. Upon returning, I discovered that it was from Record itself and Bishop Honorilton Golalves, then director of the channel, said he wanted to make me a proposal, but that I had an hour to get to the station. I never ran so much in my life‘, he recalled with a laugh.

To Flvio Ricco and Dani Bavoso, Ctia spoke about the experience of presenting the best of the afternoon directly from your apartment in So Paulo for 90 days during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

‘I’ve never worked so hard in my life. It was very tiring, there were cables running all over the house, merchandising actions in my room, it was crazy‘, said the presenter, who has already sold funeral plans to viewers.

Ctia also commented on the relationship with her husband and also her director at Band, Rodrigo Ricc, whom she met when she was still presenting the evening show on Record TV, and detailed the couple’s involvement inside and outside the studios. ‘When we get home, everyone has their own space and we avoid talking too much about work outside the station.‘ he explained.

