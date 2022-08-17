‘I was beaten, my bones were broken’

Transgender model Sumé Yina, 24, used her Instagram profile to report the aggression she suffered from a transport app driver. She says she was a victim of transphobia during a trip last week in São Paulo. “I was beaten, I had my bones broken,” she describes. Modeling for a year, Sumé is one of the bets of the same agency that takes care, among others, of the career of supermodel Lais Ribeiro.

“For days I have been trying to understand if I should share what happened to me and now that I can move my fingers again I write about the brutal violence I suffered. It hurts me to say that I was another victim of transphobia, I was beaten, I had my bones broken and I was placed in the greatest place of vulnerability I have ever lived. I write at this moment to remind my sisters how exposed we are. Even if we never forget that,” wrote the model, giving even more details of what happened:

“I was assaulted by a driver after a sexual abuse, another one of the countless I’ve suffered, and beaten. I saw my body spurt blood everywhere, I felt sedated, immobile to such violence, in the end I didn’t feel my arms that already were swollen and broken for me to defend my life as best I could”.

Sumé Yina also says that she was the target of prejudice at the hospital where she was treated, in the capital of São Paulo:

“I suffered from transphobia in the hospital as well as in all the sectors I live in, because this is the reality of trans people in this world, from art to fashion, cisgender people don’t try to be respectable and attentive to us. I could only sleep, without the will to live, a feeling that we have struggled with in many moments of our lives, because only in my dreams did I feel comforted, since when I woke up, this situation of pain came to my mind countless times”.

Born in Rio, Sumé Yina, in addition to being a model, has a degree in Cinema and Audiovisual, and has already modeled at São Paulo Fashion Week and could be seen in editorials in magazines such as “Harper’s Bazaar” and “Vogue Portugal”.

“I share my battered body because I know that as much as I believe in the re-signification of our images, what I struggle to rebuild, we still suffer the same attacks, every week a transvestite is beaten to death in Brazil. I still believe in our struggle and in our conquests, that we are attentive whenever possible”, she concludes.