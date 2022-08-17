Ibovespa future follows NY and operates lower, before the minutes of the Fomc; dollar and interest rise

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades this Wednesday (17), following the pre-market in New York, before the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve.

Investors are also waiting for US retail sales data for July for insights into how consumers are managing the impact of rising inflation and high gasoline prices. Still on the retail side, Target’s stock was lower in pre-opening trading after reporting a 90% drop in quarterly profit and below expectations in comparable sales, impacted by the markdown.

At 9:19 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was down 1.09%, at 112,535 points.

The commercial dollar rose 1.09%, to R$5.196 on purchases and R$5.197 on sales. The future dollar for August was up 0.98%, at R$5.223.

Futures interest rates are higher: DIF23 (January to 2023), +0.02 pp, at 13.72%; DIF25, +0.14 pp to 11.85%; DIF27, +0.16 pp, at 11.58%; and DIF29, +0.14 pp, at 11.74%.

On Wall Street, the main indexes operate lower awaiting data on the health of the American economy and the pace of monetary tightening from the Fed.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.51%, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.75% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.86%.

European bourses are also in the red as investors bounce back from preliminary eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter, as well as the latest UK inflation figures for July.

The UK consumer price index rose 10.1% a year, above a Reuters consensus forecast of 9.8% and up from 9.4% in June. Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, stood at 6.2% in the year to July 2022, up from 5.8% in June and above forecasts of 5.9%.

Eurozone GDP grew 3.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, below the consensus of 4%. The index rose 0.6% compared to the previous quarter.

Asia

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.23% after the country reported better-than-expected export growth for July compared with a year ago. Its export growth of 19% surpassed the 18.2% expected by analysts in a Refinitiv survey. The Shanghai index closed up 0.45% and the Shenzhen Component also ended up positive at 1.01%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.46% higher.

In South Korea, Kospi turned to losses after a positive start, falling 0.67% likely due to profit taking among major stocks. Among the big losses at the close of the market were Hyundai Motor at 3.8%, Kia at 4.02% and Seah Steel Holdings at 2.75%.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Yesterday without much volatility, small candle that suggests that the bullish movement is losing strength and still no signs of corrections or reversals. Still in resistance region and with no defined trend.”

Dollar

“Yesterday it didn’t show much strength for the continuation of the fall or for the continuation of the reversal bar towards highs. It remains consolidated between BRL 5,050 and BRL 5,200.”

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related