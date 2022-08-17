In a classic with two turns, Santos beats Palmeiras and assumes the tip of the under-17 Brasileirão

This Tuesday, for the third round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship, Palmeiras and Santos fought a good classic. In a two-turn game, Peixe defeated Verdão 3-2, away from home, and assumed the provisional leadership of the tournament.

The match was hectic at Arena Barueri. With 26 minutes in, David made a beautiful move down the left and finished off the defense of Aranha. On the rebound, however, nothing stopped Bernando’s goal, who took the first shot to open the scoring for Alvinegro. At a disadvantage, Palestra went up and tied at 44. Riquelme received a good throw and hit the goalkeeper’s exit.

On the return of the break, Alviverde turned. With the clock ticking five minutes, Thalys was triggered in the area, feinted the mark and finished. In the middle of the way, the ball deflected in the defender and deceived Rodrigo Falcão.

The joy of the hosts, however, was short-lived. That’s because, at nine, Gabriel Bontempo scored a great goal to leave everything the same. After Netinho’s cross, the midfielder hit with a kettle and sent the angle. At 22, the Santos turn came. Bernardo crossed with precision for David, who rose more than the defense and tested in the corner.

With the result, Santos took the lead in Group A of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship, with seven points. The team, however, can still be overtaken by Athletico-PR, which has one game less and appears in second, with six. Palmeiras, in turn, is in fifth, with three.

