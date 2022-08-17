In ‘Pantanal’, Juma surprises Jove with an affectionate attitude and the couple resumes their relationship; Check out never-before-seen photos of the two

Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) will finally get it right, in “Pantanal”. After talking to Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) and apologizing for having lied about the photograph, José Leôncio’s son (Marcos Palmeira) decides to do the same with Juma, in scenes that will air this Thursday, the 18th. He arrives afraid of being expelled from the tapera once again. But he is surprised to find an affectionate and homesick Juma.

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) Photo: Paulo Belote/Rede Globo

For a change, the boy stays there for a few days without giving news of his whereabouts on the farm. Only this time his family already imagines that he is with the jaguar woman and doesn’t worry about her disappearance. When he returns home, Jove arrives with Juma, much to the delight of Filó (Dira Paes) and Muda (Bella Campos).

