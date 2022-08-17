In the 1st act of the campaign, Lula talks about hunger, nods to evangelicals and says that Bolsonaro is possessed by the devil | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, started the 2022 election campaign this Tuesday (16) with a visit to a car factory in São Bernardo do Campo, in ABC Paulista. The region is the birthplace of the unionism that projected Lula into public life.

During the speech to metalworkers on ABC, the former president criticized the Bolsonaro government’s handling of the Covid pandemic and said that the opponent is “possessed by the devil”.

“You don’t have love, a single tear for the 680,000 people who died of Covid. You never cared how many children are orphaned, because you’re a denialist. You don’t believe in science. You don’t believe in medicine. You don’t believe. in the governors. You didn’t believe in medicine. You believed in your lie. Because if anyone is possessed by the devil, it’s this Bolsonaro”, said the PT candidate.

Lula climbed into the sound car shortly before 3 pm and, after brief speeches by Gleisi, França and Haddad, spoke for about 20 minutes to those present.

The presidential candidate stated that he owes everything he learned in life and politics to the ABC metalworkers, and told stories of when he worked as a trade unionist in the region. “It was here that I learned to be people, I acquired political awareness, and it was because of you that I think I was a good president of the Republic”, he said.

Lula compared numbers from previous years, when he or former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) were in government, with 2022 production and employment rates – and said Brazil has gotten worse in recent years.

Lula’s speech was punctuated by several criticisms of President Jair Bolsonaro and the policies of the current government. The former president accused Bolsonaro of “manipulating the good faith” of evangelicals and spreading lies.

“He [Bolsonaro] he is trying to manipulate, he is actually a Pharisee. He is trying to manipulate the good faith of evangelical men and women who go to church to deal with their faith, deal with their spirituality and they keep telling lies all the time about everything, telling lies about Lula, telling lies about Lula’s wife, telling lies about you, telling lies about indigenous people, telling lies about quilombolas”, he said.

The PT candidate also stated that he wants to return to the Planalto Palace so that the country “returns to being respected in the world”. And he said that, if elected, the first measure will be to readjust the Income Tax table.

Lula also said that the PT was in favor of raising the values ​​of Emergency Aid since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, and criticized the announcement of new installments by the federal government already in the electoral period.

At the end of the speech, Lula became emotional at the microphone when talking about the escalation of hunger and misery in the country. “It’s not for lack of money, it’s for lack of shame on the part of the people who govern. People don’t have feelings, they don’t know what hunger is, they don’t know what it’s like for a citizen to beg his neighbor for a plate of food”, declared.

After the speech, Lula got off the sound car and took pictures with metallurgists – while asking for votes for himself and for the coalition candidates in São Paulo.

The former president of the Republic informed that he would leave the place to travel to Brasília, where he would participate in the inauguration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes as president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In addition to the former president, the candidates from the coalition for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT), and for the Senate for the same state, Márcio França (PSB), and the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, participated in the act.

The event in São Bernardo was surrounded by care by the team responsible for the security of the former president. The task of guaranteeing the integrity of the presidential candidates falls to the Federal Police, which announced investments of R$ 57 million in the mission.