‘In the third we will come in stronger’

Forward participated in this Tuesday’s Sportscenter (16) and commented on Alviverde’s disputes in the tournament

O palm trees is a semifinalist of CONMEBOL Libertadores and is already thinking about the possibility of winning the competition for the third time in a row. In case of a new conquest, the team will have one more chance to conquer the Club World Cup.

And the defeats were choked for the alviverde team. One of the players who felt the most was Rony. In an interview with sportscenter this Tuesday (16), the striker spoke about the matter.

After pointing over what went wrong in the first two attempts the team had in the competitionin addition to saying that he sees the team more prepared in case of a third chance.

“I believe the first was because everything was so fast. In the second, we were like: ‘almost we got there’. I believe that in the third, for sure, we will enter even stronger, with a completely different mentality.“, said.

“Of course, in the second, we were completely focused on the final, but the game didn’t go the way we thought. And we know that we have to keep working, with a clear head and a high mentality”, he added.

In 2020, shortly after winning the Libertadores, the team was eliminated in the semifinals for the tigers. The following year, Palmeiras reached the final against Chelseabut was defeated in overtime.