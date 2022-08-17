INSS: Can sickness benefit be allowed without medical expertise?

Recently, an ordinance was published in the Official Gazette of the Union that dispenses with medical expertise for granting the sick pay. Both those who had already scheduled the expertise and those who are trying to obtain assistance for the first time can apply for the benefit in the new format.

It is worth remembering that, in cases of expertise already scheduled, policyholders must pay attention to the deadline for issuing documents, such as a report and certificate, as they cannot exceed 30 days from the date set by the document analysis option.

How to apply for Sickness Aid through the application?

The insured can register the required documentation through the Meu INSS application or through the INSS.

To start the procedure, just access the programs home page and click on “Schedule Expertise” and then “Initial Expertise”. When accessing the skill tab, follow the platform instructions.

After completing the procedure and the beneficiary being approved to carry out his document analysis by the Medical Expertise, the options for the best place to receive the benefit amounts will appear on a screen.

It is worth noting that to receive the benefit through the document analysis modality, it is necessary that the worker resides in a place where the time between scheduling and medical expertise is greater than 30 days.

In addition, in order to benefit from Sickness Allowance, the medical report or certificate cannot contain erasures and must be fully legible. The document must contain the following information:

Insured’s full name;

Date of issue of the document;

Disease information or ICD (International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems);

Physician’s signature and stamp with the Class Council record;

Start date and estimated time of removal.

Deadline for analysis and approval of Sickness Allowance

O INSS has a period of 90 days to carry out the analysis and release the aid. To request a new aid, the insured must wait 30 days since the last request.