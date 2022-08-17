installment of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED today (17th); see the PIS CALENDAR; PIS 2022 CALENDAR and whether you will receive PIS 2022

O PIS Pasep was paid this year between February and March, but there are still around 480,000 workers who have not yet received the allowance.

The data were released at the end of May by the Ministry of Labour.

See if you will receive the PIS 2022

O PIS salary allowance is paid every year by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in private companies.

But it is worth remembering that to receive the PIScitizens must have been enrolled in the program for at least five years.

Added to that, the pasep is released to public servants through Banco do Brasil.

O PIS 2022 was paid earlier this year to those who worked in 2020.

Who is entitled to PIS? are workers who:

They have been enrolled in the program for at least five years;

They have up-to-date registration data;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

They performed any remunerated activity for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in the year 2020.

But workers who have not yet withdrawn the allowance will be able to withdraw the amounts until the end of this year.

In fact, according to the Ministry of Labor, there are still around 480,000 workers who have not yet received the allowance.

THE PIS table informs the amount that will be paid to the citizen, according to the number of months worked.

The value of PIS 2022 ranges from BRL 101 to BRL 1,212.

The maximum amount of a minimum wage is only released to those who have worked during the 12 months of the year.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

PIS payment dates are defined by the PIS calendar based on the beneficiary’s registration number, the NIS.

The good news is that paying the PIS Pasep 2022 can still be received by those who have not withdrawn the values.

O PIS calendar 2022 allows the worker to withdraw PIS until the end of the year.

In this way, those who have not yet received PIS 2022, have until the 29th of December to remove the values.

