Inter takes the jewel from Palmeiras and United wants Casemiro

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the international football ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between the clubs.

In Brazil, the hits are still in full swing at the base. Inter, for example, hired left-back Lucas Cirilo from Palmeiras – and placed a salty termination penalty on the 17-year-old athlete.

Another highlight is São Paulo. Despite hiring five players in recent weeks, the Morumbi club will not be able to count on four of them in the final stretch of the Copa do Brasil. On Thursday (18), the team coached by Rogério Ceni faces América-MG in search of a spot in the semifinals of the tournament.

In Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo races against time to leave Manchester United and sign with another team. The Portuguese has 15 days to define his destiny in football. After that, the European window will be closed until 2023.

Amidst the uncertainties with its main player, the board of United, according to the local press, showed interest in two Brazilians: Matheus Cunha and Casemiro.

From Palmeiras to Inter

Internacional hired 17-year-old left-back Lucas Cirilo, who belonged to Palmeiras. The player, considered as a promise for the future in the position, will be integrated into the under-17 team and will follow the complement of his training in Colorado. For considering the athlete valuable, the team from Rio Grande do Sul stipulated his release clause at 60 million euros (R$ 314.6 million at the current price). The bond with the gaucho club runs until 2025 and is the player’s first professional contract.

On his Instagram profile, Lucas celebrated the hit. “This day will stay in my memory forever. The day I signed my first professional contract, a childhood dream, which was only possible with a lot of dedication, dedication and respect for the process. I thank God for this moment, Tigres for training, my family who has always been with me, my representatives and Internacional for this opportunity”, he published.

temporary exit

Santos announced the loan of Allanzinho to Tombense. The striker will play until November 15, 2022 for the new club, which competes in the Série B of the Brasileirão.

Peixe also reported that the negotiation was concluded with the intention that the 22-year-old “gain game rhythm during the season”.

Reinforced but…

São Paulo hired five players in this transfer window, but not all of them will be able to reinforce the team led by Rogério Ceni in this final stretch of the Copa do Brasil, starting with next Thursday’s game, against América-MG, at Arena Independência, round of the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The tricolor board closed this mid-year transfer window with Marcos Guilherme, Felipe Alves, Nahuel Bustos, Nahuel Ferraresi and Giuliano Galoppo. Of them, only the last one managed to be registered in a timely manner to play in the knockout tournament.

CR7 races against time

Cristiano Ronaldo has an indefinite future at Manchester United, but he will have to hurry to find a new home this season. After accumulating “no’s” during the ball market, the Portuguese has about 15 days to close with another club. The windows of the main European leagues — English, Spanish, French, Italian and German — close on September 1 (Thursday).

United are willing to release the athlete, upon the arrival of another striker, but the problem is that the main clubs were not interested in CR7. Yesterday, the Italian newspaper “Corriere dello Sport” reported that the Portuguese’s manager, Jorge Mendes, offered the player to Milan and Inter Milan. However, the high salary of the shirt 7, who defended Juventus between 2018 and 2020, made both teams refuse an eventual negotiation.

In the midst of the “CR7 problem”…

The crisis between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United makes the English club look for a new striker before the window closes on 1 September. And one of the targets is Brazilian.

According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, United are interested in Matheus Cunha, from Atletico Madrid. However, according to the publication, the Spanish response was negative. Another United target is Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Another Brazilian in United’s sights

Manchester United are interested in signing Casemiro, according to “Marca”. After losing Pogba, Matic and Mata, the Red Devils sought the arrival of Frenkie de Jong, but could not find a deal with the Dutchman.

Despite the intention to count on the player of the Brazilian team, the Red Devils have not yet made any proposal to the merengue club. Real Madrid has the player, who is a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Although Casemiro’s name appears more strongly at Old Trafford, the English priority remains the arrival of a striker.