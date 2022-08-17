Internship program at Braskem offers more than 60 vacancies in Bahia; learn how to participate | job blog

The petrochemical company Braskem announced the opening of registrations for the 2023 Internship Program. 68 vacancies offered for Bahia, being 51 of higher education and 17 for technical courses. Interested parties can apply until September 12 through the entity’s official website.

The goal for the university internship is to hire 50% of all female candidates, 45% of black people and 5% of people with disabilities. As for the technical internship, the goal is to hire 50% of women and 45% of black people.

in Bahia, 57 vacancies are for work in Camaçari and 11 for Salvador. There are also opportunities in other states of the country, such as São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Alagoas. The Braskem Internship Program lasts from one to two years, starting in January 2023.

Interested applicants must be available to intern for 30 to 40 hours per week.

The vacancies are for university level students who are studying from the second year of graduation in the most diverse superior courses. Technical level students must have at least one year of bond with the educational institution in the Chemistry, Plastics, Mechanics, Automation, Electronics, Electro-electronics, Environment, Occupational Safety and Petrochemicals courses.

In 2022, the Braskem Internship Program had more than 29,000 applications. In Bahia, specifically, 55 students were hired.

