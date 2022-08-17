Invoice from São Paulo: learn to withdraw credit of R$ 35.6 million – 08/16/2022 – Market

The São Paulo State Finance and Planning Department released this Tuesday (16) R$ 35.6 million in credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista program. The amount refers to purchases and donations made in April this year.

Of the total, BRL 16.8 million is allocated to individuals who registered their CPF in purchases made in April and BRL 18.4 million comes from donations to philanthropic institutions. The money will be available for withdrawal for one year, until August 2023, according to the new credit expiration rule.

Every taxpayer who has informed the CPF in purchases made in the state of São Paulo is entitled to make the withdrawal, as long as he is registered in the program. In addition, registered members also participate in monthly sweepstakes. The credit comes from a portion of the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) paid by the establishment where the purchase was made.

The amounts must be transferred to an account in the name of the taxpayer. The transfer has no cost and the minimum amount is R$ 0.99 in credits.

How to redeem credit by CPF?

Access the website portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br/servicos/nfp On the home page, click on “System Access” If you are already registered, enter your CPF and password, click on “I’m not a robot” and go to “Access”; otherwise, check out the step-by-step provided below On the next page, on the left side, above, your balance will appear. Go to “Withdraw” Choose whether the credit will be in a checking or savings account Check the registered account or register one; the bank account must be in your name Enter the amount to be transferred and click “Confirm” A message will appear informing you that the amount will be credited to the informed account within 20 days; click on “Make transfer” The system will give you a tracking number, write it down and click “OK”

How to register for the Nota Fiscal Paulista program?

It is necessary to register on the Nota Fiscal Paulista website to consult and redeem available credits. Check step by step:

Visit the Nota Fiscal Paulista website Click on “Individual Registration” Fill in the requested information Click “I’m not a robot” and “Next” Fill in the rest of the requested information If you wish to participate in monthly draws held by the program, accept the terms of the regulation on the registration page Access to the account is with the CPF and password created previously

The redemption of credits through the Nota Fiscal Paulista became effective in October 2007 and is part of the Tax Citizenship Incentive Program. The objective is to reduce the tax burden of citizens who receive credits when making purchases from establishments in the state of São Paulo.

This month, about BRL 8 million released in August 2021 expires. It is necessary to transfer the amounts on the date so as not to lose the credits. The exact due date varies according to the day of release, but according to the Secretary of Finance and Planning, most credits expire today (16).

Credit not redeemed on the website or through the Nota Fiscal Paulista application returns to the State Treasury and is redistributed to be used for health, education, public security and social assistance.