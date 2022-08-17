IPC-S drops 1.28% in the 2nd quadrissemana of August – Latest news – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

(Marianna Gualter, Estadão Content) – The Consumer Price Index – Weekly (IPC-S) retreated 1.28% in the second quadrissemana of August, after falling 1.13% in the first reading of the month. The information was released recently by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The indicator accumulates a high of 5.86% in 12 months, lower than the advance of 6.02% in the period until the first measurement.

Read too

Of the eight categories of expenses that make up the indicator, four registered a decrease in their rates of change between the second and first four weeks of the month, with emphasis on Food (1.40% to 0.85%). The item with the greatest influence in the group was dairy products (11.73% to 8.36%).

Education, Reading and Recreation (-4.40% to -4.99%), Communication (-0.23% to -0.46%) and Transport (-4.98% to -4.99%) were the other groups to show cooling in the period. In these classes, the items with the greatest weight were airfare (-25.75% to -29.33%), mobile phone tariff (-1.31% to -2.06%) and licensing – IPVA (0.57 % to 0.00%), respectively.

On the other hand, Health and Personal Care (0.53% to 0.70%), Miscellaneous Expenses (0.28% to 0.34%), Housing (-0.44% to -0.41%) and Clothing (0.47% to 0.49%) recorded an increase compared to the first four weeks, driven by hygiene and personal care items (0.15% to 1.08%), food for domestic animals (-0.45% to 0 .01%), residential rent (-0.21% to 0.08%) and men’s clothing (0.36% to 0.73%).

individual influences

Gasoline (-16.62% to -16.45%), airfare (-25.75% to -29.33%) and residential electricity tariff (-3.81% to -3.66%) the items that most pressed down the IPC-S for the first four weeks of August. Ethanol (-11.09% to -10.63%) and tomato (-21.64% to -17.68%) complete the list.

In the other direction, long-life milk (20.31% to 13.03%), health plan and insurance (1.17% to 1.17%) and mozzarella cheese (10.18% to 8.73%) were the items that most pushed the indicator up, followed by shampoo, conditioner and cream (3.71% to 4.03%) and new automobiles (0.58% to 0.62%).

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better