IR 2022 REFUND: When to consult the 4th LOT?

Attention taxpayers! The inquiries to the fourth batch of refund of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022 should be released next week. Just this year, the IRS received 36.3 million taxpayer declarations, 2.2 million more than expected (34.1 million).

In this way, many people who send the statements hope to have some amount refunded. However, taxpayers can only verify if they will be included in any of the refund lots one week before the payment date, through consultations released by the Revenue.

Query the fourth batch of refund

Now, only the payments of two batches of the IR refund remain. Check the dates set:

August 31: 4th batch;

September 30: 5th batch.

To find out if you will be covered by the refund, the taxpayer must access the site from the Federal Revenue and inform the CPF number and date of birth. With this data, the person will know whether or not the payment was included in the batch.

However, it is important to note that the income tax refund is only granted to taxpayers who paid more taxes than they should have in 2021.

Who should file the income tax return in 2022?

Person who received taxable income above R$ 28,559.70 in 2021. The amount is the same as last year’s income tax return. Emergency Aid is also considered taxable income;

Taxpayer who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income, the sum of which exceeds BRL 40 thousand last year;

Whoever obtained, in any month of 2021, capital gain on the disposal of assets or rights, subject to the incidence of tax, or carried out operations on stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges;

Who had, in 2021, gross revenue in excess of BRL 142,798.50 in rural activity;

Who had, until December 31, 2021, the possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value greater than BRL 300 thousand;

Anyone who became resident in Brazil in any month and was in that condition until December 31, 2021;

One who was exempt from capital gain tax on the sale of residential property, followed by the acquisition of another residential property within 180 days.