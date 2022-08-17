IRB (IRBR3) starts to rise 5.3% after balance – Money Times

the action of IRB Brazil (IRBR3) rose 5.3% on Tuesday afternoon (16), at R$ 2.19, after melting almost 10% the day before with the news that the company was studying a stock offering.

In its balance for the second quarter, the reinsurer recorded a net loss of R$ 373.3 million, a result 80% worse than a year earlier and worse than expected by the market.

The company also said during Tuesday’s trading session that it plans to complete the capital shortfall by October 31.

With that, IRB, which has already been trying to recover from a long crisis involving fraud years ago, took another blow and was left with a net worth of 614 million reais.

According to the executive president of IRB Brasil, Raphael de Carvalho, the company already had prior approval for a capital increase of up to R$ 1.2 billion.

The amount of the capital increase, which may involve a primary offering of shares — as announced the day before — and the sale of properties held by the company, has not yet been defined.

According to the most recent balance sheet, at the end of June, the company had R$ 91 million in rental properties.

Carvalho, who called the crop failure in the south a “catastrophic event”, said that relations with clients have been maintained, despite the company’s lack of capital.

*With information from Reuters

