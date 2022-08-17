Is Itaúsa (ITSA4) the new Berkshire Hathaway? What the holding’s meager dividends say about its future

For years, Itaúsa (ITSA4) – an investment holding company that controls companies such as Itaú and Alpargatas – was seen as synonymous with passive income by many investors. With a policy that provides for quarterly dividend distributions, it was a staple in dividend strategies. Her status as a good payer, however, has been put to the test in recent times.

According to data from Comdinheiro, in 2019 the payout (portion of net income destined for earnings) reached 95%, but fell in the following years to close to the statutory minimum of 25% – where, according to the holding’s CEO, Alfredo Setúbal, it should remain for the next three years.

The reduction was unpleasant in itself, but it has gained even more evidence at the current moment, when companies in other sectors – especially commodities – have started to pay much more generous dividends. While fixed income guarantees earnings of 13.75% per year and there are companies offering rates of return (dividend yield) of up to 30%, Itaúsa – which recorded recurring net income of BRL 3 billion in the second quarter of 2022 – will pay interest on equity (JCP) of BRL 0.12 per share on August 30 and more BRL $0.049 through December 2023.

In the 12-month period, the holding company has a dividend yield of only 6.1%.

Although the amount announced this Monday (15th) is higher than the fixed quarterly dividends of R$ 0.02 per share, established in its Remuneration Policy, the holding loses space in the recommended dividend portfolios. In August, only one broker among the ten monitored by the InfoMoney indicated the papers.

The share did not lose shareholders in terms of volume – there were 921,000 in June, most of them individuals, against 899,000 in March. But the discontent of some investors ended up penalizing the action, Setúbal pointed out this Tuesday (16), live to comment on the results. For him, the drop in dividends is the reason for the holding company’s exaggerated discount in relation to the market value of its investees, currently at a level of 23.6%.

Some well-known names, such as Luiz Barsi Filho, considered one of the biggest investors on the Stock Exchange, have already given up the asset for the meager dividends.

If Itaúsa’s metamorphosis displeased dividend fans, for market agents Itaúsa is finally becoming a “root holding”, diversified and focused on value investments, less concerned with distributing short-term dividends and more interested in the long-term . Analysts profile the company as a “young apprentice” for Berkshire Hathaway, the investment holding of Warren Buffett, one of the world’s best-known investors. Berkshire does not distribute earnings.

Buffett is known for saying that paying dividends would be admitting he can’t find opportunities to reinvest the company’s profits. For analysts such as Tiago Reis, founder of Suno Research, Itaúsa’s current philosophy follows this line. According to Reis, it’s time for investors to understand that the holding is no longer a stock for dividends. “Itausa’s rationale is: it has opportunities, it invests. Tomorrow it may not, and then it pays dividends,” he explains. In his view, the company’s capital allocation history “deserves a vote of confidence”.

Berkshire Hathaway wannabe…

Enrico Cozzolino, an analyst at Levante Investimentos, explains that Berkshire Hathaway began investing in several companies in 1962, with the strategy of value investing, which seeks the real value of the invested companies in the long term. “It’s the famous buy and hold“, it says.

Currently, Buffett’s holding invests in 44 companies from various sectors of the economy. Data for the second quarter indicate that the companies with the highest participation in the portfolio are Apple (43%), Bank of America (11%), Coca-Cola (9%), Chevron Corp (7.13%) and American Express ( 7%).

Itaúsa, which has a history of 47 years, invests in leading companies in the financial (such as Itaú Unibanco and XP), consumer goods (Alpargatas), civil construction materials (Dexco), sanitation (Aegea), energy (Copa Energia ) and infrastructure (NTS). In July, it signed a contract to acquire 10.33% of CCR, one of the largest companies in the infrastructure sector, which operates in the concession of highways and airports, among others.

According to Reis, from Suno, this is the first similarity between the two holdings: both invest in leading and mature companies. With exceptions, such as Nubank, which occupies less than 1% of Berkshire’s portfolio, Buffett’s company prefers traditional companies that generate cash, such as banks and oil companies, according to the expert.

Carlos Daltozo, head of research at Eleven Financial, highlights that the same is noticeable at Itaúsa. When it comes to acquisitions, the holding company only works with checks in excess of R$ 1 billion, investing in companies with high market value. But in a scenario of lower liquidity in Brazil, this can be an impediment to accelerating new business, he points out.

The second similarity lies in the size of the shares acquired in the companies. Berkshire owns controlling interest in some of its portfolio companies and minority stakes in others, says Reis. This is the case with Apple, in which the American holding company holds about 5% of the shares.

According to Reis, historically, Itaúsa preferred to have control or be part of the controlling block of investees. In Alpargatas, for example, Itaúsa has a total stake of 29.6%, but holds 43.7% of the common shares, which give the right to vote, recalls the expert. “The partner Cambuhy Alpa Holding holds 35.1% of Alpargatas. Both are co-controllers,” he says.

In the latest acquisitions made by Itaúsa, however, what was seen was the Berkshire pattern, according to Reis, with the Brazilian holding company accepting minority stakes. In Aegea, for example, Itaúsa’s share is 12.9%.

…but with a personality of its own

Among the differences between the two holdings, Reis cites the management style. While Berkshire prefers to acquire the businesses and keep the leadership, Itaúsa chooses to suggest changes to the board, if necessary, or to make appointments to the Board of Directors.

Another difference is diversification. Of the 44 companies invested by Berkshire, Apple, which is the most representative, accounted for 43% of the portfolio. There are assets with a participation of only 0.01%.

At Itaúsa, the concentration is much greater, despite the new acquisitions. According to a survey by Felipe Paletta, founding partner and analyst at Monett, in the second quarter Itaú represented 88% of the holding’s capital, while XP accounted for 6%, Alpargatas for 3%, Dexco for 2%, NTS for 1%, Aegea by 2% and Copa Energia by 2%.

For Reis, it is not clear whether Itaúsa’s priority is to reduce Itaú’s stake. “The impression I have is that when Itaú pays dividends, Itaúsa buys companies or pays shareholders. And if they make purchases, the bank’s share in the holding company’s capital decreases”, he says.

According to Daltozo, Itaúsa’s dependence on Itaú should not end in the short term and the evolution of Itaú’s results also hinders the task, since it is the main source of earnings.

Setúbal stated that, even if the portfolio diversifies, Itaú will represent most of the time 80% or 90% of the capital. “We are creating a portfolio of large companies, but Itaú will always be the main anchor. We do not intend to increase or decrease the participation in the bank”.

There are also differences between Itaúsa and Berkshire in terms of shareholder remuneration. Reis explains that Berkshire has never paid dividends and prefers to reinvest the gains in new companies. In recent years, the company has carried out share buybacks.

Itaúsa, by policy, pays quarterly dividends in January, April, July and October. Paletta recalls that in 2021, Itaúsa opened a buyback plan to acquire 4.5% of the outstanding shares.

In Paletta’s view, Itaúsa continues to pay dividends for the tax advantage, since in Brazil they are exempt from Income Tax – while in the United States the dividends are taxed at 30%. “If Berkshire were here, it would probably pay dividends,” he says. This could change in the event of a change in the taxation of earnings in Brazil.

Setúbal’s view of Itaúsa’s strategy in the medium and long term includes some characteristics pointed out by analysts, but it differs in terms of earnings. The executive believes that what best defines Itaúsa’s current scenario is a combination of growth with dividends – even if, in the short term, new acquisitions are not foreseen. The moment is to let the investments of the last five years grow and to reduce the holding’s debt.

Despite the similarities, analysts point to a long way for Itaúsa to become more like Berkshire Hathaway. Even so, Cozzolino, from Levante, sees the holding as an opportunity to invest with a focus on value, while simultaneously guaranteeing recurring dividends – albeit in cents.

