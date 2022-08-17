Is Nubank allowing the card limit to be increased by up to BRL 5,000?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

With a significant growth in Latin America, Nubank offers several products, offers a credit card with no annual fee and even has a feature that allows customers to build a limit to make purchases.

The function to build limit was born to facilitate the financial life of many users. From a reserved amount, Nubank customers can have access to a credit card limit that can meet their needs.

Nubank: how does the function that allows you to increase the card limit by up to BRL 5,000 work?

Basically, using the build limit function, the customer can reserve part or all of their account balance as a credit limit. If the user needs R$ 500, for example, it is enough for him to deposit this amount and reserve it as credit on the card. According to Nubank, it is possible to use a balance of up to R$ 5 thousand.

At the time the transaction is made, the amount is unavailable for use until the credit card bill is paid. After the payment is made, the balance will be available again and the customer will be able to choose whether to leave the amount as a limit, in the account or withdraw the money.

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

What are the advantages of the function to build limit?

The build limit function is a good opportunity for anyone who wants to develop a credit history, as well as increasing the chances of getting a pre-approved limit in the future. Users starting to reserve money in the account also have access to:

Use of Nubank credit card in various subscription services;

Purchases on websites that only allow payment to be made with a credit card;

Building a credit history that can help when taking out a loan.

To use the function, the user just needs to access the Nubank application, go to the credit cards menu, click on “Adjust limit”, press on “Reserve as limit” and enter the desired amount.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com