Is your hair falling out and not growing? See how the capillary led can help you!

Photo: Playback / Instagram





Having long hair is the desire of many women, but it is not always easy to have long and beautiful locks. In the search for faster ways to make hair grow, it is common to come across many myths, supposedly miraculous formulas and miraculous promises, which can end up damaging the wires.

First of all, it is important to understand when the fall is something natural, but depending on a health problem. For the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, it is normal for 100 to 200 hairs to fall out a day. Losing more than that can be linked to genetic, hormonal or emotional factors.

The yarn growth cycle lasts, on average, from two to seven years, with a characteristic growth pattern.

Jordana Jantorno, an orthomolecular physician, explains that this happens because, like almost everything in our body, the hair cycle also has a phase of birth, growth, maturation and death.

But after all, is there a way to boost growth?

According to the specialist, it is currently possible to find numerous alternatives in the cosmetics and beauty market. “The capillary LED is excellent for treating alopecia, hair loss and strengthening the hair, stimulating the scalp through the light emitted by the helmet”.

The doctor explains that it is through photobiostimulation that hair follicles are activated. In this way, hair grows strong and healthy, because it is stimulated from the bulb, treating conditions such as alopecia, hair loss, weakening, among others.

The specialist warns that the fall treatment should not be left for later, because later on it is much more difficult to recover the health of the thread.

“Do not postpone the treatment for hair loss. Look for a specialized doctor for a correct diagnosis and treatment. The sooner the treatment begins, the better the results”, said Jordana Jantorno.

Also Read: What Does Your Hair Reveal About You? Expert gives tips to keep you healthy