Janaína and Jefferson Rueda, from A Casa do Porco, separate – 08/16/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The marriage of two of the most respected chefs in Brazil has come to an end: after 20 years, Janaína and Jefferson Rueda are no longer together.

The two are responsible for the success of the restaurant A Casa do Porco, in São Paulo, elected the 7th best in the world, according to the 50 Best. The award is considered the Oscar of world gastronomy.

They say they will follow partners. The two also own Bar da Dona Onça, Hot Pork, Sorveteria do Centro and Porco Real butcher shop, all located in São Paulo.

Casa do Porco made its debut on the 50 Best list in 2019, when it ranked 39th. In 2021, the restaurant climbed 22 positions in the ranking and, this year, reached seventh place in the select list.

The establishment was opened in 2015, in the central region of São Paulo – on the corner of Araújo and General Jardim streets – with a kitchen that emphasizes pork in the most diverse preparations.

The pigs are farmed and most of the vegetables come from the Rueda family’s farm, in São José do Rio Pardo, in the interior of São Paulo, or from small partner producers.

AT HOME

Actor Romulo Estrela will play the character Oto in “Travessia”, TV Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera. Written by Gloria Perez and with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho, the plot had some of its scenes recorded in São Luís, in Maranhão, the artist’s hometown.

“I left here at 17 to study and work as an actor. Coming back recording a nine o’clock soap opera makes me very fulfilled”, he says. Oto, your new role, will be a hacker with no fixed address. “He’s almost like an invisible man,” says the actor. The serial is scheduled to premiere in October this year.