Jeep Renegade 2023 has air filtration and keeps prices

The Jeep Renegade 2023 won an important novelty in times of a pandemic, the Jeep Healthy Cabin system, technology that removes particles with impurities from the air and eliminates impurities by up to 83 %.

According to Stellantis, the Renegade 2023 is the first Jeep to be equipped with an in-cab filter in N95+ bio, which removes more particulate matter from the air and maintains HVAC (Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning) performance.

Developed by Stellantis, Jeep Healthy Cabin is a global technology focused on cabin disinfection, working with an air filter built in N95, a well-known material used in protective masks that became more popular during the pandemic.

The 2023 Renegade maintains the four versions already available on the market after its mid-life update, with the Sport and Longitude versions with front-wheel drive, as well as the S Series and Trailhawk with permanent four-wheel drive.

The equipment package features multimedia with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, dual-zone air conditioning, LED headlights, wireless charger, ramp-start assistant and up to 19-inch alloy wheels.

In addition, the Jeep SUV also has six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping alert and fatigue detector.

In the Sport and Longitude versions, the 2023 Renegade has a six-speed automatic transmission with Traction Control+. The S version offers all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission with four driving modes.

The Jeep Renegade Trailhawk is Trail Rated, with four-wheel drive, a nine-speed gearbox and five-way terrain selector, including Rock mode.

In all, the GSE 1.3 Turbo engine delivers 180 horsepower on gasoline and 185 horsepower on ethanol, both with 27.5 kgfm.

Jeep Renegade 2023 – Prices