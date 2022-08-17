João Vicente de Castro and Fernanda Paes Leme give details of their first sex: ‘With conjunctivitis’

Fernanda Paes Leme’s mother got in the way of the actress’s first sex with João Vicente de Castro, Rafa Kalimann’s ex-affair, who recently took up a relationship with José Loreto. The revelation during the presenter’s interview with the podcast Quem Pode, Pod.

“He was already my friend before and he remained my friend after we got involved. Not in quotes, because it was a real involvement. We were friends, but we had that incubated horny and it was like a soap opera scene”, Fernanda reported.

“His mother called in the middle. It was beautiful. We were very passionate, horny, very much admiring each other. And everyone thought that we were already”, stated João.

Currently, Fernanda maintains a relationship with Victor Sampaio, to whom she became engaged. Meanwhile, João remains single.

Fernanda Paes Leme and João Vicente de Castro remember their 1st sex

João Vicente de Castro also said that, when they finally decided to have sex, Fernanda Paes Leme had conjunctivitis, which led both of them to take extra care so that he didn’t catch the infection.

“The first time I kissed João, I had conjunctivitis. And our fear, because we didn’t want any of our friends to know, was for him to catch it. We kissed and then I was [perguntando] ‘has conjunctivitis appeared?”, he commented.

João detailed the episode: “I go a little deeper. We had sex with prescription glasses. The fear was so much that she had sex with glasses”. Fernanda remembered one more point. “I still had gauze in my eye,” she said.