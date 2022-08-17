João Vicente de Castro reveals that he does not know how to deal with rejection

João Vicente de Castro gave a long interview for the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, and commented on the insecurities he feels in his personal life. In the chat, he assumed that he doesn’t know how to handle rejection very well, this being the biggest problem they face in their relationships.

“I have a problem with rejection. That’s the biggest problem in my life. Wondering what the callus is. When do I get violent? [A resposta é] when they reject me. I’m capable of fighting”, said the actor, who also recalled several moments of his artistic career and the life with Paula Lavigne and Caetano Veloso — he is the singer’s godson, and lived with him for some time in the 1990s.

“I think I went to their house so my mother could recover a little, then I stayed there for a year or two and got my life back,” he recalled, who went to Caetano’s house after the death of his father, the journalist Tarso de Castro, victim of liver cirrhosis — João Vicente got emotional when talking about him.

Extreme jealousy reactions

João Vicente de Castro also spoke about the extreme reactions that he had because of the rejection he has already suffered, and said that he faced the problem with the help of analysis, also managing to control his jealousy. “I stopped being jealous when I understood that it was just mine, that I have to keep it inside me and that it’s not shameful to say ‘oh I’m jealous’. That solves life”, he recalled.

In July, João took everyone by surprise by reporting that he cries during sex, besides also saying that he likes to hear affectionate nicknames: “I love nicknames. I think the driest thing in humanity is couples who just call each other love or don’t have a nickname… I had a girlfriend who called ‘pig’. It was because I love you a lot, I love you a little and I love you a ‘pig’”, he said in “Papo de Segunda”.