João Vicente de Castro talks about how he became famous: ‘Cleo Pires’ husband was my profession’ | celebrities



Cleo Pires and João Vicente de Castro were married from 2008 to 2012 – Philippe Lima / AG NEWS

Published 08/16/2022 20:53 | Updated 08/16/2022 21:00

Rio – João Vicente de Castro was the guest of “Quem Pode, Pod”, a podcast by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, this Tuesday (16) and recalled how his fame began. The actor said that in the early 2000s he became known nationally only for being “Cleo Pires’ husband”, even though at the time he already had a media career.

“I was ‘Cleo Pires’ husband’, that was my profession. I had a career in advertising, I worked as a screenwriter, and yet I was ‘Cleo Pires’ husband’. Which I was proud to be, but it’s boring when your identity is linked to someone else. It’s nice to be recognized for what you are,” he said, who was married to the actress from 2008 to 2012.

Fernanda also made a point of remembering that the beginning of the friendship between the two began with her scolding the actor because of his tweets. He then justified himself. “I wanted attention. I reacted [a como era chamado] in a fierce way. I spoke ill of everyone I could to get retweeted because I wanted attention… it was a desperation to be recognized.”