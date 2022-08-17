João Vicente says that at the beginning of his fame he was seen as ‘Cleo’s husband’

João Vicente de Castro, 39, opened the game about the beginning of fame. The actor, comedian and presenter stated that he became known in the country only for being “Cleo’s husband”. The two maintained a relationship between 2009 and 2012.

In an interview with the videocast “Quem Pode, Pod”, by presenters Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, today, João said that he was known that way even with his work in the media.

“I was ‘Cleo Pires’ husband’, that was my profession. I had a career as a publicist, I worked as a screenwriter, and yet I was ‘Cleo Pires’ husband’. Which I was very proud to be, but it’s boring when your identity is linked to someone else. But it’s nice to be recognized for what you are,” he said.

The actor vented about being active on social media, as he used to use Twitter regularly. He confessed that he had the aim. “I reacted in an absolutely fierce way. I badmouthed everyone I could to get retweeted and get attention,” he said.

In the interview, Fernanda said that the friendship between them started precisely with her scolding the actor because of these tweets. “I was always scolding and that’s how we became friends. I followed and we became virtual friends. Twitter made us friends”.

The actor agreed and added. “Was a desperation to be recognized and had no idea. I just thought it was just funny, but some weren’t because it was criminal. Many are not funny. I wrote all night. Hugo Gloss who told Fernanda to follow me,” he said.

When commenting on how he is seen in the media today, João said he still carries the image of the characteristics of a “bad boy”, which does not match his personality.

“My public image hasn’t evolved. It’s a tacky thing to say, kind of ‘bad boy’, I really do. This thing of relating to a lot of people, single. People want to put us in boxes. my image nowadays follows the image of the 32-year-old guy who had split up”, he said.

He then said that Father Fábio de Melo, a close friend of the actor, comedian and presenter, said that João’s real image does not match his public image.

“I’m a fragile person. I learn from my mistakes. I apologize as few apologize in life. It’s a matter of generosity of people looking at me and not playing as soon as João does that or that”, he said.

Asked if he heard about a speech by Cleo about her going to start with ‘J’, João said he didn’t talk to her after that statement.

“I don’t know, I didn’t ask, but I imagine she must have her reasons. I didn’t see it happen, and she never told me that either. But I have a very close relationship with her family, love of family. love for Cleo, we walked away, but nothing will erase what she did for me”, he said.

According to him, she was an exceptional companion, who supported all of his ideas, such as going to Porta dos Fundos. “It paid for all my trips. She said I should go out and do Porta dos Bancos. She taught me to be a man and to be a companion. It was a great love I had in my life, but in fact we are apart”, he said.

cry in sex

In the interview, João told more about the desire he feels to cry in sex, which he confessed in “Papo de Segunda” (GNT). The actor explained why he shed tears while having sex.

“It’s happened that I cry during sex, not every time. There’s something that seems silly, but it’s not. When you’re on a date with a nice person, the conversation flows very well, and soon a nice affection begins, it’s all naked world and start having sex, you look into the person’s eyes and it’s impossible not to fall in love at that moment. You don’t see the beauty that is when you give your body to someone else. It’s an incredible ballet and then the tear comes. I hide it “, said.

In the chat, Giovanna confessed that she identifies herself because she has also cried during sex. The presenter said that she shed tears remembering her ex-boyfriend while having sex with her current one at the time. “I cried while having sex with my ex. It was my second sex and it was the second guy. It was all different, I was already used to having sex with the first one”, she explained.

Fernanda also told about an episode when she had a relationship with her friend. When the two were having a colorful friendship, she confessed that she kissed him while wearing sunglasses. That’s because the presenter had conjunctivitis and, if João caught it, his friends could understand that the two were together.

“The first time I kissed João, I had conjunctivitis. And we were afraid of him getting it, because we didn’t want our friends to know. After we kissed, I was like: ‘Did the conjunctivitis appear?’ “, she amused herself.

He added on that story. “I go deeper because we had sex with glasses. The fear was so much that she had sex with glasses”, stated João.

“It wasn’t just glasses. I still had gauze on,” added Fernanda.

“For you to see how horny it was”, concluded João.