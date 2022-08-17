Jorginho speaks out against Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, in an interview

Commander of Atlético-GO is in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana and seeks a spot among the top four of the Copa do Brasil.

Last week, Palmeiras eliminated Atlético-MG from the Copa Libertadores on penalties, after drawing 0-0 in normal time with two players less. The match generated a lot of repercussion off the field, especially at the coach’s press conference Abel Ferreirawho gave a “bit” to the work of Cuca, who was hit after the victory over Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship.

This Tuesday (16), it was the coach’s turn jorginhofrom Atlético-GO, criticizing Abel Ferreira, in an interview with ESPN: “The issue is not whether someone comes from outside or not, it’s behavior. I already had a dispute with the Palmeiras committee, which I think is very disrespectful to the referee. I’m not a saint, I’m not that guy who doesn’t complain about refereeing, but there is a limit. You can’t curse the guy with every name, say he’s blind, you can’t curse the guy with every name, say he’s blind”.

The former right-back also added about the episode involving Abel Ferreira and Cuca: “I just don’t think what happened. I saw Cuca’s interview and I saw Abel’s interview. I have a lot of respect for Abel, because he’s been a winning guy here. He hasn’t won anything before, but he’s won here. But he won with Palmeiras, which is a great team, a great squad. Only he can’t suggest what he did to me, for example.”

Atlético-GO decides life in the Copa do Brasil this week

Atlético-GO de Jorginho faces Corinthians on the night of next Wednesday (17), at Neo Química Arena, at 21:30 (Brasilia time), for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Dragão won 2-0 and could even lose by a goal difference to qualify.