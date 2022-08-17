Juju Salimeni buys luxury car and impresses followers: “Gift”

Juju Salimeni left her followers impressed after showing off her new purchase on social media. This Monday (15), the fitness muse revealed that he bought a BMW X6 and showed off the big car in Instagram stories.
+ Juju Salimeni gets excited in baby goods store: “Who knows”
“Finally, after a long time, I came to get my gift, the gift I gave myself, which I deserve”, said the digital influencer. “It wasn’t armored and I had it armored, it’s very ready and I came here to get it today”, added Juju.
Check out the video:
Juju Salimeni gets excited in baby goods store
During a trip to the United States, Juju Salimeni ended up getting carried away in a baby supply store. The fitness muse went to buy a gift for her sister-in-law, but was imagining a future pregnancy.
“I got excited and brought him in to get excited. We came to get a gift for his little sister who is about to be born. There will be a new baby in the family. We are already looking at things here and thinking about ours. Who knows, next year”, said Juju, who plans to have a child after Carnival next year.
Check out the latest celebrity news:
+ Arthur Picoli speaks the whole truth about participation in A Fazenda: “I let you know”
+ After change, Jade Picon becomes a joke with the new look
+ Provoked?! Brunna Gonçalves is accused of mocking Anitta after video and former BBB speaks out