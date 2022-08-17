Juju Salimeni buys luxury car and impresses followers: “Gift”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/RQw7BBms8Qc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/RQw7BBms8Qc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/RQw7BBms8Qc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/RQw7BBms8Qc” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Juju Salimeni left her followers impressed after showing off her new purchase on social media. This Monday (15), the fitness muse revealed that he bought a BMW X6 and showed off the big car in Instagram stories.

+ Juju Salimeni gets excited in baby goods store: “Who knows”

“Finally, after a long time, I came to get my gift, the gift I gave myself, which I deserve”, said the digital influencer. “It wasn’t armored and I had it armored, it’s very ready and I came here to get it today”, added Juju.

Check out the video:

Juju Salimeni gets excited in baby goods store

During a trip to the United States, Juju Salimeni ended up getting carried away in a baby supply store. The fitness muse went to buy a gift for her sister-in-law, but was imagining a future pregnancy.

“I got excited and brought him in to get excited. We came to get a gift for his little sister who is about to be born. There will be a new baby in the family. We are already looking at things here and thinking about ours. Who knows, next year”, said Juju, who plans to have a child after Carnival next year.

Check out the latest celebrity news:

+ Arthur Picoli speaks the whole truth about participation in A Fazenda: “I let you know”

+ After change, Jade Picon becomes a joke with the new look

+ Provoked?! Brunna Gonçalves is accused of mocking Anitta after video and former BBB speaks out