Juliette wears too-pink clothes and flaunts her natural body: “Almost a Barbie”

Enchanting! Juliette Freire, the champion of “Big Brother Brasil 21”, delighted the fans of her Instagram this Monday (15) with a super daring production for her day. The singer appeared posing for a different video and, of course, was talked about on social media, as she always does!

On the occasion, the artist bet on a pink set that resembles a gym outfit. Posing from different angles, the muse showed even more her natural body and put on a show of good shape for internet users. “Let’s start the week very pink tambler, pinterest, Barbie grew…”, joked Juliette.

“It didn’t promise anything, but it delivered a lot of concept”, fired a follower in the comments. “This Barbie no other place in the world has”, joked another fan of the singer in the publication. “The cat managed to seal too much with this look”, praised a third. Check out the video:

Juliette jokes about fame and says she has a “poor spirit”

Humility first! Recently, on Twitter’s Space, the singer and former BBB Juliette stated that she has a “poor spirit” when asked about the luxury habits she acquired after becoming famous. The muse talked about flavored water and exemplified her preferences.

On the occasion, the muse revealed that she likes water that tastes like chlorine, which left netizens shocked, of course, after all, the muse became a millionaire by winning “Big Brother Brasil” in the 2021 edition.

“I don’t like these rich people’s waters. I don’t like water that tastes sweet. Water doesn’t have to taste. Those rich waters that taste sweet. I like chlorinated water… a lot of poor spirits,” said the muse, who ended up becoming one of the most talked about topics on the social network with her statement.

