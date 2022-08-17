Justice condemns Gilberto Barros to prison for homophobia – 08/16/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) sentenced presenter Gilberto Barros to two years in prison for the crime of homophobia because of a comment made on the program “Amigos do Leão”, shown on his YouTube channel in September 2020. .There is an appeal.

Because he was a first-time defendant and the sentence was less than four years, Judge Roberta Hallage Gondim Teixeira, who handed down the sentence, replaced the deprivation of liberty with restrictive measures of law.

Presenter Gilberto Barros will provide service to the community for the duration of his sentence and must pay five minimum wages that will be used to purchase basic food baskets for social organizations.

The comment that led to the conviction was made in an episode about 70 years of Brazilian TV. Gilberto Barros, also known as Leão, said that when he worked at Rádio Globo, in the 1980s, he had to witness “two mustache tongue kisses” because there was a nightclub for the LGBTQIA+ audience in front of the place.

And he continued: “I don’t have anything against it, but I also vomit. I’m a person, even more coming from the countryside. Nowadays, if you want to do it in front of me, do it. Get them both, but do it”.

Gilberto Barros’ defense confirmed his statement, but denied the accusation. The lawyers also said that the presenter was embarrassed by the situation, “because he always used his art or craft to improve the country”.

They also stated that, “because of his Italian blood, he tends to talk a lot”, but “he never intended to incite violence”.

In her decision, the judge states that there was “aggressiveness in the words applied, which discriminated against homosexuals, especially in the face of the use of the word “disgust.” And that the speech reached the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The accused’s verbal manifestation is in line with the practice and induction of discrimination and prejudice on the grounds of sexual orientation, and there is no talk of freedom of expression insofar as it does not encompass hate speech”, says the magistrate.

Gilberto Barros was reported to the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) by journalist William De Lucca, also an activist for the LGBTQIA+ cause.

Lawyer Dimitri Sales, who represented De Lucca alongside fellow lawyer Fernanda Nigro in the lawsuit, says it is a “very important decision, for protecting the rights of the LGBT population, rejecting comments and conduct that encourage hatred and violence.”

He says that the conviction also reinforces “the decision of the STF [Supremo Tribunal Federal]which elevated the life of this population to a fundamental legal interest when it recognized the practice of homophobia and transphobia as crimes”.

The presenter had already been sentenced at the administrative level by the Secretary of State for Justice and Citizenship of São Paulo.