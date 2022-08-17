Justice condemns presenter Gilberto Barros for discrimination for saying he vomits and beats men who kiss | Sao Paulo

The 4th Criminal Court of the Central Criminal Forum Barra Funda sentenced presenter Gilberto Barros for discrimination. The sentence was published on Friday (12). There is appeal.

According to Judge Roberta Hallage Gondim Teixeira, on September 9, 2020, Barros “practiced and induced racial discrimination and prejudice, under the aspect of homophobia” on YouTube, on a channel that had about 199,000 subscribers.

The sentence provides for 2 years of imprisonment in an open regime and payment of a 10-day fine and provision of services to the community.

During the Amigos do Leão program, he commented on witnessing a kiss between two men on the street.

“Still witnessing, where I kept the car in the garage, a two-mustache French kiss, because there was a gay club in front, I have nothing against it, but I also vomit, I’m people, people. Nowadays, if you want to do it in front of me, do it, get two, but do it”.

Gilberto’s defense, according to the sentence, asked for the acquittal of the defendant for “atypical conduct”. The lawyers claimed that there was no intention to publicly attack the community and that it sought to “defend minorities”.

O g1 sought the presenter’s defense, but there was no return until publication.

Journalist William de Lucca Martinez, a witness in the case, said in the process that he often receives information on social networks about disrespectful situations and that the defendant’s speech encourages violence. William was the one who represented the case.

To Justice, Gilberto de Barros confirmed the speech, but denied the accusation. According to the document, he said he was “embarrassed by the situation, as he has always used his art or craft to improve the country.”

“Because of his Italian blood, he usually talks a lot. He always seeks to present people who produce good for society. He reports that the program was celebrating 70 years of Brazilian television. He never intended to incite violence. He reports that the speech refers to an episode he watched when he was 26 years old. He observed being a redneck from the countryside and everything was taboo at the time”, wrote the judge.

“Regarding his speech, he said he kept the car in the garage and left; she crossed the street in fear, then saw a person with his pants down; one boy was bent over and the other was standing. So the one who was lowered took off, the deponent realizing that two men were having sex on the street”, he added.